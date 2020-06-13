India Notes Passage Of Nepal's Constitutional Amendment For New Map; Terms It 'violative'

Terming the newly passed Napalese constitutional amendment as 'violative', the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, on Saturday said that India has noted the new development. Reaffirming India's stance, he said that the 'artificial enlargement of claims' was not fact-based or tenable. Nepal's Lower House passed a constitutional amendment to include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's official Map unanimously.

"We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical facts or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," said Srivastava.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's lower house passed the constitutional amendment which was introduced on Tuesday, unanimously. Out of 275 MPs in Nepal, 258 were present and all voted Yes for Amendment. The updated map will now be accommodated in the national emblem, stated Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali.

After the passage of the bill in the 275-member Lower House, the map will be now introduced in the National Assembly. The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. The three territories claimed by Nepal are include Gunji, Kuti, and Nabi villages - which are a part of Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Nepal's lower house endorsed a proposal for considering a Constitutional Amendment Bill to validate Nepal's new map - which included several Indian territories. The map was passed unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map. This move comes a day after firing occurred at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, killing a labourer.

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approved Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act".

