'Home Minister Amit Shah Trying To Disturb West Bengal Government': PL Punia

After Home Minister addressed a rally in Kolkata on Sunday, senior Congress leader PL Punia stated that Home Minister Amit Shah is carrying out rallies in West Bengal to disturb the functioning of the West Bengal Government.

While interacting with ANI, Congress leader Punia said, "Home Minister Amit Shah is carrying out a rally in West Bengal in support of CAA. If they think there is nothing wrong with the Act, then why are they doing the drama of taking out rallies. BJP is taking all steps to disturb the West Bengal government. Many BJP leaders from West Bengal and North-East India are against CAA. The Act is dividing the country and not uniting it."

"Every state in this country has witnessed protests against CAA. A few states have also passed resolutions against the Act and have also denounced NPR," he added.

The Congress leader also went on to say that instigating speeches of the BJP leaders resulted in Delhi violence. "Delhi violence is very unfortunate. The instigating speeches by BJP leaders led to this violence. Even FIRs were not registered against them. The government and the Delhi police should register cases against them," he stated.

READ | Amit Shah says 'won't stop unless all refugees are granted citizenship' in Kolkata rally

'Won't Stop Unless All Refugees Are Granted Citizenship'- Amit Shah

While addressing a rally in Kolkata ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Calling out the opposition parties including the TMC, of misguiding refugees and minorities, Shah said that, not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the CAA. "The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said.

READ | When Mamata Didi says 'Didi Ke Bolo', reply with 'Aar Noy Anyay': Amit Shah in Kolkata

HM Shah's Bengal visit

The Home Minister's West Bengal visit comes ahead of the municipal elections that are due to be held in Kolkata in April, and before the mega showdown that will be the West Bengal Assembly polls next year.

READ | India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

READ | Amit Shah greeted with black flags by SFI in Kolkata; BJP to felicitate him for CAA

(With ANI inputs)