Bhutan Accepts India’s SAARC Proposal On Coronavirus, Hails PM Modi’s Leadership

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while accepting India's proposal to the members of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to formulate a “strong strategy” to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Tshering took to Twitter to support the call of Prime Minister Modi and urged the SAARC nations to coordinate in this fight. Bhutanese PM raised concern about smaller economies and displayed confidence in PM Modi’s leadership to achieve “immediate” and “impactful” outcome.

This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I have no doubt we will see immediate and impactful outcome. Looking forward to the video conference. https://t.co/2RnokAJQOs — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 13, 2020

'Requires collective effort'

PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also thanked Prime Minister for taking the initiative and welcomed the proposal.

I welcome the idea advanced by Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease. — KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) March 13, 2020

Thank you PM @narendramodi for taking the initiative on this important endeavor. Covid 19 requires collective effort to defeat it. Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort. https://t.co/2fxQxe9w1h — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) March 13, 2020

PM Modi’s proposal and quick response from SAARC members could revive the regional intergovernmental organisation which has been dormant since the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan hit the nadir.

