Bhutan Accepts India’s SAARC Proposal On Coronavirus, Hails PM Modi’s Leadership

Rest of the World News

Bhutan accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to SAARC nations to formulate a “strong strategy” in order to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhutan

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while accepting India's proposal to the members of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to formulate a “strong strategy” to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Tshering took to Twitter to support the call of Prime Minister Modi and urged the SAARC nations to coordinate in this fight. Bhutanese PM raised concern about smaller economies and displayed confidence in PM Modi’s leadership to achieve “immediate” and “impactful” outcome.

'Requires collective effort'

PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also thanked Prime Minister for taking the initiative and welcomed the proposal. 

PM Modi’s proposal and quick response from SAARC members could revive the regional intergovernmental organisation which has been dormant since the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan hit the nadir.

First Published:
COMMENT
