'How The Mighty Have Fallen', Tweets Mehbooba Mufti After Fadnavis Tenders Resignation

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made it official that he would be tendering his resignation as Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 26, Mehbooba Mufti via her daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted, "Ruling party got the ultimate comeuppance."

Mehbooba Mufti's tweet

How the mighty have fallen.Make no mistake, regional giants like Sharad Pawar ji & not Congress will bring arrogant BJP to its knees. Ruling party got the ultimate comeuppance. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 26, 2019

BJP to sit in the Opposition

Fadnavis said the BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. The development comes even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM. Making sharp remarks on Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that the mandate was given to the Mahayuti alliance but the tempt of power made Shiv Sena break years-old-alliance. He said that his party will not indulge in horse-trading and therefore he will resign and sit in Opposition. He assured that his party will be a good opposition. He also said that it is shameful that Shiv Sena will take oath under interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Nevertheless, he thanked Shiv Sena for being part of his five years tenure.

Sanjay Raut confirms Uddhav Thackeray will become CM

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray would become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, he added that Uddhav would be the CM for the entire 5-year term. He also claimed that the opposition alliance had established contact with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he was with their camp at this moment. Raut also stated that Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation as the Deputy CM.

