Outsiders Behind Gargi College Incident: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank in the Lok Sabha on Monday alleged that some "outsiders" had entered the Delhi University's Gargi college where the case of alleged sexual assault took place. During the question hour, he said that the government was aware of the incident at Gargi College. "Those who were involved in the incident were outsiders and not students. It was not a good incident. The college administration has been told to take action in the incident," he added.

Pokhriyal's tweet

Taking it to Twitter, he said, "The Gargi college incident is being investigated. Outsiders are involved in the matter. The college administration has been asked to take a note of it and instructions have been given to take action against the culprits."



NCW demands strict action

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday spoke about outsiders barging into Delhi's all-women Gargi college and demanded the authorities to take strict action against those who are responsible. Taking to Twitter, she informed about a team of NCW India members meeting the students at the college and shared the students' account of the incident.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Delhi police is carrying out the investigation. According to sources, the police have summoned the security staff of the college. Further, they are checking the CCTV footage as part of its probe in the matter.

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

