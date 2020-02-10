NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma Demands Authorities Take 'immediate Action' In Gargi Case

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday, February 10, spoke about outsiders barging into Delhi's all-women Gargi college and demanded the authorities to take strict action against those responsible. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Rekha Sharma informed about a team of NCW India members meeting the students at the college and shared the students' account of the incident.

Team of @NCWIndia met students student representatives seperately. Girls said on that day ie 6th feb last day of their festival had a performance by a professional Bollywood singer and entry was only through passes... — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 10, 2020

Adding further to her Tweet, she also spoke about the security arrangements on the day of the event.

"Around 4 pm crowd gathered at the gate for entry was too many and became difficult to handle. They had student volunteers, staff administration, college teacher representatives, bouncers. They had also informed police about the program and police were also on duty." (sic)

Pressing authorities to take immediate action, the NCW chairperson informed about the students meeting with DCP South.

Now they are on the way to meet DCP South, thereafter planning to meet college authority and students. Told them to take senior police officials so that they lisson to students and take action immediately. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 10, 2020

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

