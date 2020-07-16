'If At All Sachin Pilot Has A Political Future Then It's In Congress': Veerappa Moily

Predicting the future of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said that 'if at all there is a political future for Pilot it is in the Congress party'. Moily also said Pilot achieved 'everything' by being in Congress party.

Grievances need to be resolved within the party forum: Moily

"Sachin Pilot became MP, union minister in UPA-II, PCC president in Rajasthan and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Whatever grievances you have, it needs to be resolved within the forum of the party. There is no hurry for Sachin Pilot. If at all there is a future for him it is in the Congress party. He has to realise that. He says he won't join BJP, it is good," Moily said while speaking to ANI.

Former Union Minister Moily further asserted that Pilot could not become Chief Minister through the Congress party, as the high command sends an observer and opinion of MLAs is ascertained, be it in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. "The leader who enjoys the support of elected MLAs is made Chief Minister," he added.

Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Congress party on Tuesday, July 14, had sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and also from PCC president. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has further blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching the congress MLAs. The Congress-led government in the state is facing a political crisis after the differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Furthermore, a controversy sparked in Rajasthan when Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG that alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)