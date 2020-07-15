Latest News: Support For Sachin Pilot, India-EU Summit, JioMeet's Rise; Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Ex-Cong leader backs Sachin Pilot

Weighing on the Rajasthan political crisis, former Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday supported the stance adopted by sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. While contending that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot should have raised their grievances immediately after the Assembly polls in 2018, he observed that it was "better late than never". According to him, Congress could have had its governments in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh apart from averting the danger to the Ashok Gehlot-led government if everything was alright within the party.

Read the full story here

India-EU Summit commences

Stressing that India and the European Union (EU) are "natural partners", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the partnership is useful for peace and stability in the world. The PM made his opening remarks at the 15th India-EU Summit that was held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The 27-nation bloc was represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Read the full story here

JioMeet saw 5 million downloads: Ambani

In the first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd announced that JioMeet has been downloaded by more than five million people in less than 14 days of its launch. The company had released the first-ever HD video conferencing app in India for both, Android and iOS users and it supports over 100 participants on a call.

Read the full story here

Update on Kerala gold smuggling case

Days after taking over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case,, Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday granted permission to the investigating agency to open the bag of Sandeep Nair, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The NIA had retrieved the bag from Sandeep when he was taken into custody from Bengaluru.

Read the full story here

When Ankita Lokhande 'promised' to marry Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide shook the entire film industry. In the aftermath of his demise, social media is flooded with throwback pictures and videos of the actor. A recent video going viral is of Ankita Lokhande, (Sushant's ex-girlfriend) from 2012 when she attended Shekhar Suman's show, 'Movers and Shakers'.

Read the full story here