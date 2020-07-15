Haryana CM Rubbishes Involvement In Sachin Pilot Camp MLAs’ Stay At Manesar Hotel

Responding to Congress' jibe on MLAs staying in hotels in 'BJP-ruled Haryana', CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, that the Haryana government had no role in the Sachin Pilot rebellion. He added that private hotels are open for everyone and anyone can stay there. Currently, 18 MLAs who support the former Rajasthan Deputy CM are holed up in ITC Grand and Lemon Tree hotels in Gurugram.

Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it: Haryana CM ML Khattar on being asked about Rajasthan Congress MLAs staying at a hotel in Manesar pic.twitter.com/Nsiqbav0ik — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. Referring to Pilot's assertion of not joining BJP, he challenged the rebel MLAs to leave the hotels in Haryana. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot accused Pilot and his MLAs of horse-trading, insisting that the Congress was 'soft' on rebel Congress leader.

Contrary to Gehlot's allegations against Pilot, the ex-Deputy CM himself has maintained that he will not be joining BJP and is mulling his legal options against the charges levelled on him and his supporters. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs notice for skipping the CLP meet. While Rajasthan assembly speaker readies to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs, sources report that 4 out of the 18 rebel MLAs want to return to Congress folds, while 6 have refused to join the BJP.

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot via phone calls by top leaders - including the Gandhis, failed. BJP, on the other hand, has hinted that it would welcome Pilot into its folds but is not pushing for a floor test claiming that Gehlot government would itself be reduced to a minority.

The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19). Congress also enjoys the support of BTP (2), CPM (2), RLD (1), and Independent (12) - Of these BTP has withdrawn its support to Congress and several Independent MLAs support Pilot. BJP currently has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 22 members.