'If BJP Backs Gandhi's Ideology...': Kamal Nath Dares MP Govt To Act Against Godse Centre

On Monday, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP government for allowing the worship of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in the state. He was referring to the opening of a study centre on Godse by the Hindu Mahasabha at its Gwalior office. Nath called upon MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP to clarify whether they backed the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's killer.

Lamenting that the authorities were silent when the Hindu Mahasabha workers performed 'aarti' of Godse, the senior Congress leader recalled that his government took action against such elements. Thereafter, he dared the Chouhan-led government to immediately put a stop to all such activities and take strict action against the culprits. According to Nath, inaction would imply that the MP government backs the ideology of Godse.

शिवराज सरकार में प्रदेश के ग्वालियर में राष्ट्र पिता बापू के हत्यारे नाथूराम गोडसे की खुलेआम आरती , महिमामंडन , गोडसे की ज्ञानशाला का आयोजन ?

मुख्यमंत्री व भाजपा स्पष्ट करे कि वो किस विचारधारा के साथ गांधी की या गोडसे की ?

इस तरह के कार्यक्रम कैसे आयोजित हुए ? — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 11, 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre in Gwalior dedicated to Nathuram Godse, yesterday



Jaiveer Bharadwaj, vice-president says, "This study centre will inform the young generation about aspects of Partition of India & spread knowledge on various national leaders" pic.twitter.com/RCw6zbXIql — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

'Right in the Constitution'

Speaking to the media, Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj defended the outfit's action to open the 'Godse Gyaanshala'. He claimed that the aim of the study centre was to disseminate information on India's partition and leaders such as Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. Dubbing Godse as a "true patriot", he revealed that the 'Godse Gyaanshala' will be opened to the public from January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Moreover, Bhardwaj blamed Gandhi for not stopping the partition of the country.

Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj remarked, "He took training in Gwalior and purchased pistol to kill Gandhi and Jinnah from here and then went to Delhi. He tried once but wasn't successful. And it was Congress' fault because they were in power and they did not bother to care about his actions. Later when Godse killed Gandhi, then Hindu Mahasabha said that anyone who will divide the nation will not be forgiven. Plus, Congress did not let Nathuram Godse's last statement in Court to be released, now it has been released. The youth of this country should know that Godse was inspired by great people and here, they will get to read about Godse and about his nationalism. We can worship anyone we want inside the premises of our office, why should the Government have a problem with this? We have been given this right in the Constitution. If they oppose, then we will fight for our right in the Court."

