'If All Leave One By One...': Sanjay Nirupam Fires Pilot Warning To Rahul & Sonia Gandhi

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday urged that the party leaders should convince Sachin Pilot to stay. Nirupam also raised concerns over leaders leaving the grand old party. Meanwhile, as the crisis intensifies in Rajasthan, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the properties of close aides of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

'Party should convince Sachin Pilot'

Sanjay Nirupam in his tweets, urged that the Congress party should convince Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to stay. In addition, Nirupam further stated that the party would not allow people to leave. Here's his complete statement over the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

"It's would be better if the party convinces Sachin Pilot to stop. Perhaps some people in the party are thinking that if they want to go, we will not stop. However, this is wrong in today's context. Though the party does not end with the departure of any one leader, but if everyone leaves one by one, who will stay?"

Rajasthan Govt stares at a collapse?

The Congress has finally admitted to differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, with over 30 Congress MLAs along with several independent MLAs allegedly extending their support to Pilot on Sunday, as per sources. These MLAs have committed to being with Pilot inspite of any imminent decision that will be taken by the Deputy CM.

On the other hand, Gehlot has claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to jump ship, similar to the pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP has refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. This infighting has also been acknowledged by Kapil Sibal and other senior Congress leaders.

The numbers at Ashok Gehlot's CLP meeting in Jaipur on Monday also emerged lesser than that which was witnessed at a meeting he held the previous night. Whereas there were 114 MLAs on Sunday night, only 103 have come to the CLP meeting, as per sources.

