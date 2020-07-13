Now, Karti Chidambaram Openly Criticises Congress; Sends 'lessons' Rahul & Sonia's Way

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Rajasthan Congress government, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday put out a cryptic tweet saying that the reason why Google was such a successful company was because they let their talent become 'entrepreneurial within the organisation.' The Congress MP added that were 'lessons to be learnt here.' His tweet can be seen as his subtle but direct acknowledgement of the power struggle between the young and old brigade of the Congress in Rajasthan, a repetition of a scenario that happened in Congress-led Madhya Pradesh four months ago that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government.

Sources have revealed that Pilot was unhappy with the step-motherly treatment being meted out to him and his faction. It is also stated that Pilot had demanded a better portfolio within the Rajasthan Government and had expressed how Gehlot was even planning to take over the Rajasthan Congress chief's post, which Pilot ultimately retained after being told to "wait for some more time," to get better posts.

Why is @Google a successful company? Because it lets talent to become entrepreneurial within the organisation. Lessons to be learnt here. :) :) — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 12, 2020

Karti Chidambaram's statement is eyecatching seeing as his father P Chidambaram still appears to hold tremendous influence within the Congress, while the party had also fielded him in Sivaganga in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from which he emerged victorious, despite mainly being in the news over allegations against him in relation to the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases.

Rajasthan Govt on the verge of collapse?

While Congress maintains that there is no rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, 30 Congress MLAs along with several independent MLAs have reportedly extended their support to Pilot on Sunday, as per ANI sources. These MLA have allegedly said that they are with Pilot irrespective of his decision.

Meanwhile, Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. This infighting has also been acknowledged by Kapil Sibal and other senior Congress leaders.

