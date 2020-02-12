'If Foreign Envoys Allowed In Kashmir, Why Not MPs?' Asks CPI(M)'s Tarigami

Amid the visit of the 25-strong EU parliamentarian delegation to Kashmir on Wednesday, CPI-M leader Yousuf Tarigami questioned the central government on its motives. He also questioned the government on why Opposition leaders were not being allowed to visit the Jammu-Kashmir Union territory.

While interacting with a news agency Tarigami said, "Since the visit of this foreign diplomats' delegation is being felicitated by the government, it is pertinent to ask as to what exactly the government wants to achieve through this exercise? If they are facilitating the visit of foreign delegations, why are they not allowing Indian Opposition leaders to visit Kashmir and meet the people?"

Diplomats from over 25 countries like Germany, Italy, New Zealand, France, and Canada on Wednesday arrived Kashmir to witness the ground reality in the region. The visit also comes more than six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The CPI-M leader also accused the Narendra Modi led government of making false claims about normalcy in the valley.

"The government has disturbed the region after the abrogation of Article 370. They have ruined the economy of the state. If they are claiming normalcy then why have they slapped the draconian and unlawful Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir on farcical grounds?" Yousuf said.

25 Foreign envoys visit Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the second batch of foreign diplomats reached Jammu and Kashmir to see the ground reality of the situation in the region. The visit comes almost half a year after the Parliament scrapped the former state's special status and split it into two Union Territories. The second batch included diplomats from across 25 countries including--Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan. This is the second batch of foreign diplomats visiting the Kashmir valley within a month.

The delegation includes diplomats from Canada, Austria, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Slovak Republic, Netherlands, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Tajikistan, France, Mexico, Denmark, Italy, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Poland, and Rwanda. The delegation met with fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar, where they also met media representatives, civil society groups and politicians.

