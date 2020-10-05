In A First, Rahul Gandhi Admits Loopholes In Existing System For Farmers; Takes On PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Bhawanigarh on Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi admitted that there are loopholes in the Mandi, procurement and PDS system. He stressed the need to guarantee Minimum Support Price and enhance the infrastructure for the farmers. However, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not improving the system to benefit big corporates.

According to him, the Centre is destroying farmers via the three farm Acts passed in the recently held Monsoon session of Parliament. On the second day of 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Congress' state in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders. Both the PM and other Union Ministers have reiterated that the farm legislation will not affect the MSP and government procurement system.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Here is the Mandi, food procurement and PDS system. There are loopholes in the system. All of us- the Congress party, Amarinder Singh and I agree with this. It is necessary to strengthen this system. We have to make it much better. MSP should be guaranteed. The farmers should be given infrastructure. We need to create more markets. Narendra Modi is not strengthening the system. Because if Narendra Modi gives better PDS, guarantees MSP and give more mandis, then Ambani and Adani can’t earn money. He is destroying the system. Just like he killed small shopkeepers due to GST, just like he killed small businesses due to demonetisation, Narendra Modi is killing farmers and workers through these three farm laws."

The agrarian reform laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

