In Blow For BJP In Assam, Ally BPF Joins Congress-led Alliance For Upcoming Assembly Polls

In a big development on Saturday, BJP's ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance for the Assam Assembly polls due in April-May this year. At present, BPF has 12 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly including three Ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Cabinet. Writing on Twitter, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary confirmed that his party will no longer be friends with BJP. Differences cropped up between the allies after the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were postponed owing to COVID-19.

While BPF wanted the tenure of the BTC extended till the elections, the areas under the council were placed under Governor's rule. Eventually, both parties fought this election separately and BPF emerged as the single-largest party in the BTC polls. Incidentally, BPF was a part of the Congress-led government in Assam both in 2006 and 2011 before parting ways with Congress before the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Congress' Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar exuded confidence in the alliance comprising Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML).

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced his support for this alliance. After meeting Yadav, AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal said, "We have met and he (Tejashwi) has assured us on helping the grand alliance. He said he will come and campaign for us. Regarding seat-sharing, we had no discussion yet. We talk about it later. Amit Shah and Modi are scared of the alliance."

To work for Peace, Unity and Development the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. — Hagrama Mohilary (@HagramaOnline) February 27, 2021

Many tributaries join together to make a string river. The Congress-led Mahajot gets one more partner, the BPF, adding to the AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), and the CPI (ML). Faster, stronger, higher! For Assam, for the people, Congress is coming to power on 2 May 2021! #Mahajot101 https://t.co/zd8gVhLJLX — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) February 27, 2021

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

