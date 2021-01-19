In First Case Under 'Love-Jihad' Law, Man Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani Dist

Madhya Pradesh police have filed the first case under the new 'anti-love jihad' law in the state after a 22-year-old woman from Barwani district accused a 25-year-old married man of physically exploiting her because she refused to marry and convert.

"As per the woman's complaint, the accused was sexually exploiting her. He told the woman he was from her community. Later he started forcing her to marry him and convert to his community, after which the woman filed a complaint," Rajesh Yadav, the inspector-in-charge of the Barwani station, said.

Case filed under 'Anti-Love Jihad' Ordinance

A case has been filed under Section 376 (rape) 294, 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and also under the provisions of MP Dharma Swatantreya Adhyadesh (Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance) 2020. The Barwani police is currently investigating the case.

In December last year, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had approved the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020'. The new law nullifies the Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam law of 1968. The bill aims to prevent conversion by marriage. In addition, the bill also seeks to prohibit religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Uttar Pradesh government had already passed the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill 2020' on November 28, 2020.

MP's Love Jihad Law

'MP Freedom to Religion Law, 2020' prohibits religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. Forceful conversions will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of 1-5 years. Moreover, forced conversion of a minor woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000.

