In Poll-bound Tamil Nadu, EPS Tells Muslims Not To Fear BJP Alliance; Calls For Support

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami urged the minorities in the state to not fear the AIADMK-BJP alliance and appealed to them that their support was required for the ruling party to get another term in office. Addressing members of the Tiruppur Islamic Jamaat on Thursday, the AIADMK leader noted that ideology and alliance were different and that the latter was created for politics while he admitted that no party would let go of the former. However, the TN CM, sprouting a skull cap, categorically said that no one needed to fear the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP and rallied for their support in the upcoming polls.

'No need to fear', EPS tells Muslim voters

Meanwhile, CM EPS continued the attack on AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and charged him with conspiring to break the ruling AIADMK, but asserted his dreams will not fructify as the worker-dominated party will remain united. The AIADMK will never allow "one family to rule" the state, Palaniswami, on a campaign tour ahead of the assembly elections likely in April, said. Some conspired to wrest control of the party but the efforts have to be thwarted by the alert ruling party workers, Palaniswami said at an election rally in Krishnagiri in the Western part of the state. Later, speaking to reporters in Salem, he asserted nobody can create "even the slightest split" in the party. In the election meeting, the AIADMK joint coordinator said the party has place only for the loyal and hardworking and even a worker with such attributes can become chief minister, a reference to himself.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

