EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds

In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on DMK chief and CM-face MK Stalin and once again declared that he will never be the Chief Minister. While reading out a long list of his government's welfare initiatives and policies in Sriperumbudur, Palaniswami said, “Your (DMK) dream of coming to power in the State will remain just that, a dream, the AIADMK will retain power this time too.”

In what is seen as a response to Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK chief MK Stalin said that AIADMK government is constructing a temple for Jayalalitha but didn't investigate her death. Stalin said, "The revenue minister is keen on constructing a temple for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he failed to unearth the truth behind her death."

Stalin was referring to the inauguration of life-size bronze statues of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran at the newly-constructed temple at Thirumangalam, Madurai. State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R B Udhayakumar had said that AIADMK members consider the late leaders as their 'Gods'. He said after consecration, people will be able to offer prayers to MGR and Jayalalithaa.

In the same address, EPS also slammed Stalin for saying 'How did he become CM?' The Tamil Nadu CM noted that his ascension to the CM seat was similar to that of Stalin's father M Karunanidhi. Recalling how Karunanidhi first came to power as CM after Annadurai's death (Anna), EPS said that the DMK stalwart had manoeuvred his way into becoming the CM of the state and that he wasn't chosen directly. EPS noted that he had taken over as Tamil Nadu's CM just as Karunanidhi had done so after Annadurai's demise - indicating that it was his party MLAs who chose him as the CM.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

