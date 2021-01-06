In Run Up To WB Polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Union Min Of 'contempt Of Court'

As the battle for the West Bengal polls heats up, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo accusing him of committing contempt of court. As per Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu, Supriyo had falsely accused his client of illegitimately profiteering from coal smuggling in the state during a press conference on November 30, 2017. Thereafter the WB CM's nephew filed a defamation plea in the City Civil Court which granted an injunction on July 24, 2018, restricting the Asansol MP from making any defamatory statement against Banerjee.

Though Supriyo moved the Calcutta High Court in an appeal against this order, the division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Ravi Krishan Kapur dismissed the plea on July 5, 2019. According to Basu, the Union Minister repeated the allegations against the TMC leader in a press conference on December 31, 2020, despite the court order. Supriyo alleged that Banerjee built his "palatial house" through black money earnings from smuggling. Moreover, he contended that the money from coal and sand mining is going to "Bhaipo". The BJP leader also accused WB CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek of converting foreigners into Indian citizens to increase TMC's vote bank.

The acclaimed singer has been asked to not only withdraw his statement and issue an unconditional apology within 72 hours of the receipt of the legal notice but also to give an appropriate explanation. Additionally, Banerjee's lawyer has urged him to desist from making such defamatory statements against his client in the future. In the scenario that Supriyo fails to abide by this, Banerjee will initiate the necessary action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer has sent a notice of contempt of court to BJP MP Babul Supriya for making derogatory statement against Abhisekh Banerjee. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/tqTXBozeKu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

BJP's thrust on WB polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats this time.

Mamata Banerjee and BJP have been at loggerheads on multiple issues including political violence, CAA, farm laws and non-implementation of Central schemes. However, in the last few weeks, BJP leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari have increasingly trained their guns on Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee for his alleged involvement in corruption. As he is perceived to be the no.2 in Trinamool Congress, the WB CM has been accused of encouraging dynastic politics.

