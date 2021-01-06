Mamata Banerjee Meets West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Days After TMC Sought His Removal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. As per sources, the meeting between the two was a courtesy call and is said to have lasted for 10 minutes. Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankhar shared a photo of his meeting with Mamata Banerjee. The Governor's wife was also present during the short exchange.

Governor Vs Mamata Govt

This comes amid a long-standing heated exchange between the two over several issues including political violence in the state. The West Bengal Governor has been the Mamata Government's hardest critic and has repeatedly called out the TMC-led Government for promoting 'lawlessness' in the state.

He had also slammed Trinamool for maligning 'Bengali culture' after BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked and when TMC Supremo dubbed BJP as an 'outsider' in Bengal.

Besides, the Governor has also accused Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his calls and letters on multiple occasions accusing her of treating him like 'a rubber stamp.'

On the other hand, it was only last week when the Trinamool Congress moved to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the West Bengal governor, accusing him of 'transgressing constitutional limits'.

The TMC has on repeated occasions raised questions over the Governor's criticism regarding the state machinery accusing him of holding regular press meets to malign Mamata Banerjee. The TMC has also alleged that Governor Dhankhar has violated 'constitutional norms and ethics' and has indulged in 'divisive politics.'

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

