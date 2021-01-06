'Abhishek Has Become Ab-sheikh': Anurag Thakur Fires Unsparing Attack At Mamata's Nephew

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday fired an intense jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee. Addressing a BJP event in the state, Thakur compared Abhishek with the "sheikhs" of the Gulf countries, hinting to the growing influence of CM's nephew in the TMC.

'Abhishek hi ab-sheikh ho gaya hai'

"When you go to countries like UAE, you find sheikhs there. But here, Abhishek hi ab-sheikh ho gaya hai (Abhishek has now become a sheikh). There is no need to tell the people of Bengal, the entire world now knows how big a sheikh he has become," Thakur said.

Responding to the CM Mamata Banerjee's "outsiders" remark, Anurag Thakur said those who are in power in West Bengal are talking of secluding the state and BJP will not allow this to happen. "On my arrival in Kolkata, I was asked 'what will an outsider do in Bengal?'. This is the land of Tagore, Vivekanand, Bose who belong to the nation. Only those in power here talking of secluding Bengal. We won't let this thinking develop in Bengal," the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said.

Thakur responds to Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she will not let outsiders turn West Bengal into Gujarat and on November 26, while addressing a press conference had said, "There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence. I say this place is not for outsiders. They come here only to do politics during elections."

"If a central minister has become an outsider then who is an insider? The one who infiltrates has become an insider and we become an outsider. It is unfortunate," Anurag Thakur said.

Earlier on Monday, Thakur took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and said the state government should answer why businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state. "It is time for West Bengal to take a decision so that the state realises its own potential," he said at an event organised by direct tax professionals in Kolkata.

"Bengal should answer a few questions. Why it is that businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state? Will corporates be allowed to do hassle-free business here?" Thakur said. Election to the 294-member Bengal assembly is due in April-May this year.

(With agency inputs)