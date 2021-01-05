In Tamil Nadu, Jan 28 'Thaipusam' To Be A Holiday; CM EPS Wants It Added To State Holidays

In the latest development in Tamil Nadu politics, CM Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday declared that the Thaipusam festival which will be celebrated on January 28 will be a public holiday. The Thaipusam festival is celebrated by Lord Murugan devotees in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia. Announcing the decision, CM Edappadi Palaniswami said that he has ordered the Thaipusam festival to be a public holiday and added that a request had been made to add to the list of state holidays.

Thaipusam now a holiday in Tamil Nadu

Incidentally, the same AIADMK government denied permission to the state BJP unit to conduct 'Vel Yatra' across the state in the various abodes of Lord Murugan, citing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. AIADMK's move to push for a state holiday on Thaipusam can also be read as a subtle way to garner votes from the Hindu majority in the state in the upcoming polls alongside pleasing alliance partner BJP as well. Each year, hundreds of devotees take out processions to Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu to mark Thaipusam celebrations.

AIADMK-BJP tussle

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally BJP continues as the latter is yet to announce the alliance's CM candidate formally. In its national party meet, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink its 2021 electoral options.

In response, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong", after meeting both EPS and OPS. BJP leaders are hesitant to openly declare EPS their CM candidate and have placed the ball at the court of Central leadership. Even as superstar Rajinikanth who was to launch his party in January, was expected to support the BJP, Stalin's estranged brother Alagiri is also in talks with the BJP, as per sources. Thus, sources say BJP is weighing all options before its final announcement.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

