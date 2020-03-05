Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana Seen Wearing Mask In Lok Sabha Amidst Coronavirus Scare

On Thursday, Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana, was seen wearing a mask in the Lok Sabha amidst the Coronavirus scare in the National Capital. Navneet Ravi Rana who is an independent member of parliament from Maharashtra was seen asking a question in the lower house with a mask covering a face. Ironically the mask was not covering her nose properly which is most important if infection needs to be avoided.

Read: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, TDP MP Questions Parliament On Impact Of Virus On Economy

During the Question Hour, Navneet Ravi Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a the mask. She represents Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

Amid increasing concerns over the deadly Coronavirus disease, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla raised the issue of the impact of the Coronavirus on the Indian economy in the Lok Sabha. "We need to understand what is going to be the economic impact of coronavirus on our country. People are expecting a global economic impact," the TDP MP said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

Read: Now, Rajasthan MP Seeks Probe On 'whether Coronavirus Originated From Sonia Gandhi's Home'

Union Health Minister addresses the Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan earlier on Thursday had addressed the Rajya Sabha over Coronavirus. "Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation," Dr Harsh Vardhan stated.

Read: How To Prevent Coronavirus? Here's WHO's Coronavirus Prevention And Safety Guidelines

The Union Minister also spoke on a revised travel advisory issued by the government, "all arriving from abroad, including the United Nations officials and others exempted from visa restrictions, will also undergo airport screening."He also informed about self-declaration forms being mandatory for all citizens coming from abroad.

Read: Coronavirus Impact: Indian Archery Team Pulls Out Of Asia Cup

(With Agency Inputs)