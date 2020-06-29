'Put All Congressmen In Jail But Push Back The Chinese': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of the party and said that the BJP should raise its voice against China and not Congress. He alleged that the pace with which Chinese are entering and occupying the border area, the BJP is mounting allegations against Congress at the same pace. This comes amid serious allegations against the Congress and Sonia Gandhi over their dealings with China, including a donation by the Chinese embassy to the Rajiv Gandhi foundation, of which Sonia Gandhi was chairperson.

'...but push back the Chinese'

Speaking to ANI he said, "The pace with which Chinese are entering and occupying the border area, is the same with which the BJP is mounting allegations against Congress. BJP should raise its voice against China but not Congress. You have ED and other agencies. Put all the Congressmen in jail if it pleases your heart, but push back the Chinese."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of doing "ochhi rajniti" (shallow-minded politics) and making remarks "liked by" China and Pakistan during border tensions with China and asserted that the government was prepared for a debate in Parliament in which "1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein" (let us discuss from 1962 war onwards till now, ready for robust debate).

Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been repeatedly targeting the government over the stand-off with China even as most other opposition parties have backed the government's stance in the face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

READ | Sonia must tell RGF-China truth; Kamal Nath really 'Kalank' Nath: MP CM Shivraj

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday questioned PM Narendra Modi's "silence" on the China border issue and said that China is "continuously" entering into the Indian territory. He alleged that PM Modi and the BJP is running away from Congress' questions and are trying to "mislead" the people of the country.

READ | CJI SA Bobde gets on fully-loaded Harley Davidson motorbike; All about the CVO 2020

'Why is he quiet?'

"Why was PM CARES fund started even though there was a Prime Minister's National Relief Fund? And why were donations accepted from the Chinese companies -- 7 crores from Huawei, 30 crores from TikTok, 15 crores from Xiaomi etc?" Lallu asked.

"Why has been the PM CARES fund exempted from RTI. He is trying to finish the transparency in the system. Also, why didn't the Prime Minister name China in his address? Why is he quiet?," the UP Congress chief further asked.

READ | China slammed for petty conditional offer to help India fight locusts; 'no one trusts you'

READ | AIADMK member abuses & hits cops at Salem toll after being asked to show e-pass; WATCH

(with ANI inputs)