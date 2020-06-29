CJI SA Bobde Gets On Fully-loaded Harley Davidson Motorbike; All About The CVO 2020

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was photographed trying out a Harley Davidson Motorcycle - one of the most sought after and expensive brands of cruiser bikes - with the photos going viral. Justice Bobde is known for his love for bikes and was snapped while trying out a Harley Davidson's limited Edition bike 'CVO 2020'.

Harley Davidson CVO 2020 specifications

Top-of-the-line luxury cruiser bike Harley-Davidson CVO Limited 2020, with a massive 1923 cc engine, Power 107.4 PS @ 5450 rpm and a mileage of 17 Kmpl, starts with an ex-showroom price of Rs 50,98,229, as per bikewale.com.

Double cylinder engine of CVO Limited has a 6-speed manual gearbox. With both rear and front disk brakes, Harley-Davidson CVO Limited also has an anti-locking braking system. The bike weighs a mammoth 428 KGs and comes in three colours Magnetic Grey Fade, Magnetic Grey & Wineberry With Red Pepper, Auburn Sunglo & Black Hole With Rich Bourbon. As per reports, it is the most expensive cruiser bike in India.

