India Offers A Combination Of Openness, Opportunities And Options: PM Modi At USIBC Meet

Delivering the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat which leads to the country's contribution towards global resilience. PM Modi highlighted that there is 'global optimism' towards India because the country offers a combination of 'Openness, Opportunities and Option.' The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of resilience and how it can be achieved through domestic economic capacities.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said, "The World is in need of a better future. Our growth agenda must place the poor and vulnerable at the core. Ease of living is as important as ease of business. Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focussed on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing, but on the way we forgot to focus on something equally important, that is resilience against external shocks. It has taken a global pandemic to remind us how important resilience is. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade."

#LIVE | During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased competitiveness, enhanced transparency, expanded digitization, greater innovation and more Policy stability: PM pic.twitter.com/Ww6NecrH6n — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2020

'Open minds make open markets'

"India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and for that we await your partnership. Today there is global optimism towards India, this is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. Let me elaborate, India celebrates openness in people and in governance. Open minds make open markets. Open markets lead to greater prosperity," he added.

Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased competitiveness, enhanced transparency, expanded digitization, greater innovation and more Policy stability."

