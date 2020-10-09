'India Remains Committed To Peace, Prosperity & Stability In Afghanistan': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and discussed the "bilateral cooperation" between the two Asian countries and the pertinent regional issues. Jaishankar expressed India's commitment and cooperation to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.

After the meeting, Jaishankar took to Twitter stating that he welcomed Abdullah's insights and perspectives on recent development. Even Abdullah echoed similar sentiments in his tweet after the meeting.

Pleased to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments. As a neighbour, India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/9wDKxulvmE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 9, 2020

As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, bilateral relations, & regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6VgT5DNRnz — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 9, 2020

READ | Abdullah Abdullah Arrives In New Delhi, Says India's Role 'vital' In Afghan Peace Process

READ | Abdullah: We Want To Achieve Peace, We Want To Achieve Stability

Abdullah met PM Modi on Thursday

This meeting comes just a day after Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss over the developments of the Afghan peace process. Abdullah who is on a five-day trip to India, said PM Modi has assured his continuous support for the peace process. Prior to meeting PM Modi, Abdullah had also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Singh Rawat and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in his visit to India.

Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India’s support for the peace efforts. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/D8qwqEfGAp — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 8, 2020

HE PM assured me of India’s continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess. 2/2 — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 8, 2020

The influential Afghan leader visited India for the first time after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan. Abdullah's visit to India comes in the midst of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. He arrived in Delhi on October 6. His trip to India comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are putting efforts to negotiate a peace deal in a bid to return stability in the war-ravaged country.

The Afghan Taliban peace talks comprise the first-ever official talks between the two warring sides i.e. Taliban and Afghanistan Government, which began in September in the Gulf state of Qatar, to discuss peace in the region. The insurgent group Taliban had untill recently refused to sit for talks, accusing the Afghanistan government of being 'weak and a puppet of the United States'.

READ | PM Modi Assures 'support' To Afghan Peace Negotiator Abdullah Abdullah In Ongoing Talks

READ | Afghanistan-Taliban Peace In-charge Abdullah Abdullah To Visit Troublemaker Pakistan