India Side-steps Border Row With Nepal To Continue Cooperation On COVID-19

Amid the ongoing border row with Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, June 11 side-stepped issues that have complicated its relationship with the neighboring country by upholding the importance of long-standing bilateral relations and continuing its cooperation during the coronavirus crisis.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India's bilateral relations with Nepal have increased in the recent years. India has been providing assistance to Nepal under PM Modi's initiative to map out a common strategy to combat COVID-19 in the region, Srivastava said.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "Our relations and bilateral relations with Nepal has increased in the recent years. India has been reaching out to friendly nations including Nepal. We are providing assistance to Nepal amid this virus pandemic. We have ensured that this supply dont stop."

The diplomatic move comes amid friction in the Indo-Nepal ties after Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura was approved.

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country was approved. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents.

Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there and vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts.

