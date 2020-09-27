India's New Labour Codes: What Are They And Why Are Central Unions Opposing Them?

While massive farmer protests are raging across India over the three Farm Bills, country's labour unions are preparing to oppose the new four labour codes passed by the Parliament. Three of the four labour code bills, that comprise the government's labour reforms - condensing the existing 44 labour codes were passed by both Houses on September 22, amid an Opposition boycott. The fourth Bill - Code on Wages (2019) has already been passed by Parliament in the previous session.
The three new labour codes are The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and The Code on Social Security, 2020. These three bills have faced severe Opposition from worker unions, Opposition parties and several activists - terming it anti-labour. All these codes have been through a parliamentary standing committee before being revised as per recommendations, introducing new versions.
According to Indiaspend's analysis, the new Bills may impact the number of permanent jobs in seasonal factories - which will result in a decline in wages, benefits and work conditions and reduced accountability for companies. The report points out that as per the Bills' fixed-term contracts clause, there will be a reduction in the number of permanent jobs and that the ambiguity on the definition of 'trade unions', may lead to diluting working rights. With unclear terms for short-term workers, Indiaspend's report argues that states will have more authority on lay-offs. India is currently facing crunching job loss amid COVID-19. As per the International Labour Organisation, at least 41 lakh people in the country have lost their jobs while the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) estimated 2.1 crore salaried jobs were lost following the lockdown.
Apart from market experts, central trade unions are opposing the new codes claiming they would “adversely affect industrial peace”. RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) issued a statement that none of the objections raised by it and other trade unions as well as the pro-worker recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour was taken on board. Pointing to the amendment in standing orders, he said it may lead to companies indulge in 'hire and fire'. BMS will hold its national conference from October 2 to 4 where it will decide on the union’s future course of action against the codes.
Other unions like - the All-India Trade Union Congress, the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress have held protests against the codes. On September 25, along with the farm protests, several of these unions staged a protest against these codes. The codes are yet to be signed by President Kovind, enacting it.