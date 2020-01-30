Big Embarrassment: NCP's Ahwad Says Indira Gandhi Choked Democracy; 'Agreed,' Replies BJP

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad sparked a row after he said in a public rally that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi strangulated democracy and invited resistance and the same will happen in the country again. The Housing Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was addressing an anti-CAA/NRC rally in Beed and his speech soon drew reaction from BJP, to which he was quick to rebuke.

On Wednesday, Jitendra Awhad said, "Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy and nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and the JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country."

BJP takes a jibe

Reacting on this remark, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took a jibe at the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance stating that what Jitendra Awhad said was true and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena and Congress should agree on this. "I agree with Awhad. I hope other partners of Thackeray Sarkar Shivsena & Congress will agree with Awhad (sic)," Somaiya wrote on Twitter.

Awhad hits back, cites long list of Indira's achievements

Hitting back at Kirit Somaiya, Jitendra Awhad posted a rebuttal video on Twitter in which he listed all major accomplishments of Indira Gandhi but also pointed to her fault of suspending civil liberties during the Emergency. "Indira Gandhi backed the establishment of Mumbai as the state's capital, nationalised banks, abolished privileges to former monarchs, broke Pakistan into two, annexed Sikkim and stung the Chinese, conducted nuclear tests in Pokharan but the Emergency she imposed during 1975-77 and suspension of civil liberties invited a backlash. Students rallied behind the JP movement and began protesting. This is history, everyone is aware of this."

इंदिरा गांधी ह्यांच्या असामान्य कर्तुत्वा बद्दल माझ्या मनात प्रचंड आदर आहे.

त्यांनी घेतलेले निर्णय हे क्रांतिकारी होते पण आणिबाणी बद्दल मतमतांतर असू शकतात पण एक सत्य मात्र मी लपवू इच्छित नाही इंदीराजींची आणि मोदी शहांची तुलना होऊ शकत नाही ते जवळ. पास हि पोहचू शकत नाही pic.twitter.com/X97RZK9J9o — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 29, 2020

No comparison of Indira Gandhi with Modi-Shah

He added, "Today, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are infringing upon civil liberties and people are standing up as they did in Indira Gandhi's time. My friend Kirit Somaiya should note that I am a supporter of Indira Gandhi and I'm not ashamed of saying it out loud. There can be no comparison of Indira Gandhi with Modi-Shah."

