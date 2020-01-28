Shiv Sena-NCP Unhappy With Cong's Sonia Took Written Assurance From Uddhav Claim: Sources

Amid cracks in the recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi, sources on Tuesday has said that Shiv Sena and NCP are unhappy with the statement of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. On Monday, making a sensational revelation, he had said Sonia Gandhi has sought written undertaking from Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray before the alliance.

As per sources, Sena and NCP's senior leaders had a discussion about it over the phone and now both the party feel that Ashok Chavan’s statement will create unnecessary rift and controversy in the alliance. Sena has also rejected the claim of Chavan and reiterated the new govt in Maharashtra would work within the ambit of the constitution.

Sonia Gandhi asks Cong to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session

NCP rejected claims

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday condemned the statement. Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said, "His(Ashok Chavan) statement that Congress has taken written note from Shiv Sena is wrong. All three parties sat together and signed the Common Minimum Programme. CMP surely follows preamble of the Constitution. His statement is inappropriate. According to me, his statement has been taken in the wrong manner."

NCP confused? Pawar's party issues opposing stances on CAA, claims Uddhav's hands tied

Ashok Chavan's sensational claim

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress' Ashok Chavan said that party chief Sonia Gandhi had sought for a written assurance from Shiv Sena before extending their support in Maharashtra. The Congress leader divulged that the saffron party and a former BJP ally had to give it in writing that his party will not act or do anything against the Constitution. The condition was accepted by Uddhav Thackeray, thus paving a path for a contrasting alliance in Maharashtra between Sena-NCP-Congress.

NCP calls Congress out, claims Sonia Gandhi didn't take written undertaking from CM Uddhav

Ashok Chavan said, "Sonia Gandhi told us that you need to get it in writing that the government will function as per the constitution. If it deviates from the preamble we will walk out of government. We told this to Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena accepted it."

READ: Congress admits arm-twisting Shiv Sena for written undertaking; Sonia knew