Instead Of Lauding, Maha Govt Is Criticising Sonu Sood For His Work: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday was addressing the Maharashtra Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing. While addressing the Maharashtra BJP Karyakartas at a ‘Virtual Rally’, Singh said, "Maharashtra Govt should see how UP & Karnataka govt contained COVID-19."

Singh further raised Shiv Sena attacking Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, and said, "Isn't it fair to say that COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the govt's incapability? I saw on TV that actor Sonu Sood, who is helping stranded workers in this crisis, is being criticised."

The statement was triggered after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP". Sena MP Sanjay Raut had wondered whether the BJP propped up the Bollywood actor to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, Raut questioned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown. Raut also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.

Later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night.

This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together. pic.twitter.com/NrSPJnoTQ6 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

