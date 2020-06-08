Sonu Sood has message for 'tweet & delete' netizens, calls out 'Majdoor fund' in his name

Scamsters are always on the prowl looking for ways to dupe the vulnerable. Not just trying to cheat even the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also maligning the names taking out the effort to help people. This was evident with fake messages, asking people to pay up in the name of Sonu Sood, who is on a mission to help migrants and other stranded persons return home.

The actor had earlier asserted that he was helping people without charging any money, after messages from scamsters had come to his notice. However, more such messages are also doing the rounds, and the Dabangg star once again took to Twitter to issue a clarification. Sharing a screenshot of a 'Sonu Sood Majdoor Fund’ (for labourers), urging people to contribute funds.

The image had the details of the account in which the funds could be transferred to help ‘our brothers and sisters.’ Cancelling it out, Sonu urged all to not fall in such traps, alerting that many similar persons were trying to ‘take advantage’. He also urged all to complain to the police in such cases.

Here’s the post

Kindly don’t fall in any trap. Their are many fakes trying to take the advantage. So please report to the nearest police station. 🙏 अगर आपसे कोई भी आदमी पैसा माँगता है तो उस के बारे में तुरंत सूचित करें। हमारी यह सेवा निशुल्क है 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C8LeYHCVhN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 8, 2020

A highlight of Sonu’s initiative to help people has been how he’s been responding to numerous netizens who share their concerns on returning home on Twitter. The 46-year-old also put in a word for those who were deleting their messages after he responds. Calling them fake, he urged all to send only genuine requests so that the operations for the needy are not hampered.

Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu’s initiative of sending migrants and other stranded persons home, first by buses and also in flights and train, is set to complete a month. However, his initiative has also taken a political turn, after meetings with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, criticism from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the interaction with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

