'Irreparable Loss To Sangh': RSS Remembers 'soft-spoken & Endearing' Pranab Mukherjee

Reacting on former President Ram Nath Kovind's demise, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday opined that national interest was paramount for him. Hailing him as a "statesman", RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Suresh Joshi stressed that the soft-spoken Mukherjee was respected in all political parties. Maintaining that it will not be easy to fill this void, they revealed that the senior Congress leader was a guide for the RSS. According to them, the death of Mukherjee was an "irreparable loss" to the RSS. Additionally, Bhagwat and Joshi extended their condolences to his kin.

Visit to RSS headquarters

It is pertinent to note that Mukherjee's visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on June 7, 2018, created a flutter within the Congress party. Visiting the birthplace of the RSS founder, he described Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a "great son of Mother India". Countering the Congress' criticism, Bhagwat asserted that his organization wanted to unite the society.

On this occasion, the former President addressed the closing ceremony of the three-year training camp for RSS activists. In his speech, Mukherjee highlighted that the Indian national identity emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation. Providing his views on nationalism and patriotism, he warned that intolerance can dilute India's national identity. He opined that nationalism will flow automatically if the state galvanizes the people to fight a concerted war against poverty, disease, and deprivation.

Illustrious career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

As a Minister from 2004-2012, he spearheaded critical decisions of the Congress-led UPA government on numerous issues such as administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, food security, and setting up of UIDAI. Playing a crucial role in the formation of the Regional Rural Banks, EXIM Bank, and NABARD, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. From 2012-2017, he served the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Later, he developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.

