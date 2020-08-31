Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Sharmistha Pays Tribute, Says Fmr Prez's Final Goodbye To All

Paying her last respects to Pranab Mukherjee, the former President's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee remarked that he has led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation. She added that she is blessed to have been born as his daughter. The former President passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84. Mukherjee is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

“সবারে আমি প্রনাম করে যাই”

I bow to all🙏



Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all.



You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people.



I feel blessed to have been born as your daugher. pic.twitter.com/etYfZXzZ1j — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The seven-time parliamentarian had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking a leap into politics. Mukherjee belonged to the Congress party and held several significant portfolios in the Union Cabinet including finance, commerce, external affairs and defence under the Congress regime. A nominee of the Congress-led UPA coalition, Mukherjee was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012 and left the Presidency in 2017. In January 2019, Mukherjee was named for the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by PM Modi.

