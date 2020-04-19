Congress' Singhvi Bashes Both Rangoli Chandel & Ajaz Khan; Says 'test Their Poison' Also

Taking a jibe at the arrest of actor Ajaz Khan and suspension of Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the level of hatred among people is increasing. Amid Coronavirus crisis that has brought the nation to halt, Khan was arrested on Saturday for his alleged hate speech and Chandel's Twitter account was suspended on April 16 for her alleged hateful tweet against a community. Singhvi in his sarcastic tweet said that along with the Covid test, there should also be a test to find out the levels of poison in people.

Ajaz Khan arrested

On Saturday, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police. This comes after he allegedly made a communal statement during his Facebook Live interaction recently. Sections 153A,121,117,188,501,504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the FIR registered against Khan at the Khar Police station.

He had reportedly said, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

Rangoli Chande's Twitter account deleted

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after celebrities reported her controversial tweet. Rangoli, who is also the manager of the National Award-winning actor, had suggested that a people of a particular community and ‘secular media’ be shot. Her response was allegedly over the attack on doctors and medical workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday.

