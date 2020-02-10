"Acceptable?" Asks Guv Dhankar As Mamata FM's Budget Speech Gets Live Telecast But Not His

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government yet again, this time over the State budget which was being tabled in the Assembly at 2:00pm on Monday. The Governor went on to tweet that his speech was denied live telecast in the media while State Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s speech was telecast live.

READ | WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Says He Is Not A Critic But An Adviser to Mamata Govt

The State Finance Minister Dr Mitra budget speech was live while the address of the Governor under Article 176, an important occasion, in sharp deviation to practice was not allowed live coverage and media was also kept away. Leave to judgment of the people of the State ! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 10, 2020

This is of critical consequence for media. Is this acceptable expression of ideas ? Is it not intolerance of the constitutional head ? Is it not a kind of censorship ? I am sure the media and public would not be just silent spectators. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 10, 2020

READ | Faceoff Between CM Mamata Banerjee And Guv Jagdeep Dhankar On Budget Speech

CM hits out at Governor

While addressing the media soon after the budget was tabled in the Assembly, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Governor who has lashed out at the State government on several occasions.

All speculations were laid to rest on whether the Governor would stick to his Bengal Cabinet approved speech or not, as Governor Jagdeep Dhankar read out the exact speech given by the state cabinet in the opening session of the budget in West Bengal Assembly on Friday.

READ | WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Scolds Barrackpore CP Manoj Kumar Verma

The Governor who is accused of being in support of the BJP-led Centre by TMC had surprised the state government by speaking in their tone. The TMC has been protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR along with other political parties that are being vocal on the issue across the nation. While speaking to the media, he went on to say thereafter that he is pro-welfare when it comes to the state and was confident that the TMC government will work in tandem with him.

When asked about the Governor's tweet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it is something that the speaker of the house will look into and it is not specific to her.

READ | 'Total Failure Of State To Maintain Law & Order': Jagdeep Dhankar On Calcutta Uni Protest