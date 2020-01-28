'Total Failure Of State To Maintain Law & Order': Jagdeep Dhankar On Calcutta Uni Protest

On Tuesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar launched an attack at the TMC government after he was heckled at the convocation ceremony of Calcutta University saying that there was a "total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order." The Governor who was the Chief Guest for the varsity's graduation ceremony was faced with massive protests at convocation's venue at Nazrul Mancha.

Dhankhar was gheraoed and heckled by protesters while getting out of the car at the venue and was also shown black flags after which he was forced to leave. Tweeting on this the governor said,

Convocation of Calcutta University was at Nazrul Mancha auditorium and not on the campus of Calcutta University. There was total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order. The obstruction was stage managed. This happens to constitutional head. Where are we heading! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

'Go back' slogans raised

Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed students raising 'Go back' slogans against the Governor. The protesters were also seen holding 'No CAA, No NRC' placards. The Governor was then escorted to a room by officials and security persons which further delayed the commencement of the Convocation.

Governor shown black flags at Jadavpur University

This is not the first time the governor has faced such unruly behavior by University students. Last month, the governor had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University during the varsity's convocation ceremony. Displaying their disapproval of Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the campus. The students carried posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans governor.

