WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Says He Is Not A Critic But An Adviser to Mamata Govt 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to settle differences with the Mamata Banerjee government, saying that all he intends to do is give them "constructive suggestions" and maintain constitutional order in governance. He was speaking to reporters in North 24 Parganas where he also took a shot at the TMC government over recent cases of violence.

"I will never break the laws of the constitution. I'll follow the rule book. I never criticize the government. I gave them advise and whenever I felt in six months that things are not being followed, I have put that in front and tried to bring attention towards it," Dhankhar said. He added that the state ministers and governor are two wheels of executive and should work hand in hand.

Concerned about explosions

Governor Dhankhar went on to take a shot at the government saying cases of violence should not be tolerated. "Explosives are being sold freely here. This harms people and I'm concerned about it. Every time there's violence, my heart shatters. I love my state and my people," said the West Bengal Governor.

In a shocking incident last month, a huge blast occurred in North 24 Parganas' Naihati district. As per reports, the police were destroying illegal fireworks in the district. The intensity was so massive that Chinsurah on the other side, in Hooghly district also felt tremors. Dhankhar had later demanded 'expert investigation' into the explosion and said the ominous development should be an eye-opener for law enforcement and regulatory authorities in the state.

Face-off on assembly speech

Last week, ahead of West Bengal assembly's budget session, the state government had refused to make any changes in the speech of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as requested by him. The issue erupted when the governor reportedly sought clarifications regarding the budget from the finance minister Amit Mitra and parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee before signing the Finance Bill. A state minister reportedly said that the clarifications sought by the governor would have required revealing the contents of the budget in advance.

