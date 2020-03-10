It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress; Read His Letter To Sonia Gandhi

In a sensational development, Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia on twitter announced that he has quit the grand old party. Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Minutes before the resignation, Jytiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

READ| Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia meets PM Modi with Shah; Congress desperate

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. Furthermore, sources told Republic that his dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.