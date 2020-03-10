Sachin Pilot 'hopeful' Of An End To Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Says State Needs A Stable Govt

Amid high octane political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan deputy CM and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his hope that the crisis will cease soon and differences among leaders will resolve. Taking to Twitter at midnight, Pilot said the state requires a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the electorate. His statement came moments after 20 MP ministers tendered their resignation to embattled CM Kamal Nath.

I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises make to the electrolate. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 9, 2020

CM Kamal Nath has accepted their resignation in a late-night emergency cabinet meeting at his residence in Bhopal on Monday. This development comes amid a massive rebellion by 18 MLAs in the state, throwing the fifteen-month-old Congress government into jeopardy. A legislative party meeting of the party is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi has called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in the party rank, as per sources. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

BJP eyeing opportunity

Amidst this development, BJP went into swift action as senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi — hinting at the party's decision to call for a trust vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. If the Kamal Nath government collapses, BJP may stake claim to form the government.

