Sachin Pilot 'hopeful' Of An End To Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Says State Needs A Stable Govt

Politics

Amid high octane political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan deputy CM and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his hope that the crisis will cease

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Pilot

Amid high octane political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan deputy CM and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his hope that the crisis will cease soon and differences among leaders will resolve. Taking to Twitter at midnight, Pilot said the state requires a stable government in order to fulfill the promises made to the electorate. His statement came moments after 20 MP ministers tendered their resignation to embattled CM Kamal Nath.

READ | MASSIVE: All MP Cabinet Ministers Resign; Kamal Nath Caves In As Scindia's 18 MLAs Rebel

CM Kamal Nath has accepted their resignation in a late-night emergency cabinet meeting at his residence in Bhopal on Monday. This development comes amid a massive rebellion by 18 MLAs in the state, throwing the fifteen-month-old Congress government into jeopardy. A legislative party meeting of the party is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi has called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in the party rank, as per sources. Sources have also reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief. 

READ | 'Scindia Will Soon Be MP Congress Chief,' Says Ind. MLA Shera As Kamal Nath Govt Trembles

BJP eyeing opportunity

Amidst this development, BJP went into swift action as senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi — hinting at the party's decision to call for a trust vote in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. If the Kamal Nath government collapses, BJP may stake claim to form the government.

(Image courtesy: PTI)

READ | MP Effect? CM Gehlot Rushes To Delhi After Tiff With Sachin Pilot As Scindia's MLAs Rebel

READ | Sonia Gandhi Miffed With CM Kamal Nath Amid Congress MP MLAs' Flux: Sources

First Published:
