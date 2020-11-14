J&K Congress Finally Joins Gupkar Alliance; Seat-sharing For DDC Elections To Be Announced

After days of discussion, finally, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday joined the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of several parties in the union territory seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. Even as the Central leadership of the Congress party backed the Gupkar alliance, the state unit had distanced itself from their decisions.

However, on Friday, two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of the alliance at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's 'Fairview' residence. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga told reporters outside Mufti's residence,"We stand by the alliance." Asked whether there were any differences between the alliance partners, Monga said that there is no disagreement and a healthy discussion took place. After the meeting at Mufti's residence, the PAGD leaders met again at NC headquarters 'Nawa-i-Subah'. NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the Congress has assured it will be part of the alliance and part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC elections. He said the alliance "will try to complete the seat-sharing list today only".

DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma had issued the first notification for conducting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in 20 districts of the union territory. The elections are significant as it is the first electoral move from New Delhi after the abrogation of Article 370. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the union territory for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district. Voting in the first phase of polls will take place on November 28. In the first phase, by-elections will also be held for three urban local bodies – Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pahalgam Municipal Council and Ashmuqam Municipal Council.

Gupkar alliance to contest polls

In a massive development, the newly formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced that they would be participating in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections. As per an official statement of the PAGD, the delegation comprising of Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars, Bakerwals and parties National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement held detailed discussions with its constituents over the prevailing situation in the UT.

