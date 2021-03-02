J&K G-23 Event Strikes Fear; Netas Rush To Delhi After Ghulam Nabi Azad Compliments PM

Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Gulam Ahmed Mir on Monday went to Delhi to meet Congress general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal and state in-charge Rajni Patil, after the event in Jammu by G23 members and Gulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a storm in the state Congress unit.

Mir has informed the party about the situation in the state, the sentiments, and the political condition after the G23 event. He even mentioned that the state unit workers are upset over the remarks of Azad about PM Modi, as per sources. Gulam Ahmed Mir will most likely be staying in the national capital as more meetings are to be held on the issue of deciding the future course of action.

While addressing a rally in Jammu on February 28, Azad had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Jammu. Praising Modi for being true to his roots, he said it was something which he really liked despite being rivals on political grounds. Weeks ago, the Prime Minister had also broken the barrier of political rivalry as he bid an emotional farewell to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad just before his term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired.

Some of the '23 dissenters' led by Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu, as part of a 3-day visit in Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings.

G23 Saga Continues

Azad's statement has not been liked by G23 members too. A leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity that Azad shouldn't have made these remarks as they can deflect attention from the G-23's aim of strengthening the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress saga of G23 will continue as the group is now planning a second event in Haryana's Kurukshetra district. While leaders are pointing guns and taking pot-shots at the decisions of the party, the party high command is assessing the situation.

