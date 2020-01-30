J&K Govt Approves Reservation For Various Sections Of Newly Formed UT

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday, January 30, approved reservation for various professional institutions and recruitment in Government Jobs. The decision was taken in the Administrative Council meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The demand for reservations was one of the main demands of the locals of newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reservation in Professional institutions

Scheduled Caste - 8%, Scheduled Tribes - 10%, Other Social Castes (OSCs) - 4%, International Border/ Along Line of Control - 4%, Residents of Backward Area (RBA) - 10%, Paharis - 4%, Economically Weaker Sections - 10% and Physically challenged - 4%

Reservation in Post graduate professional institutions

Scheduled Caste - 8%, Scheduled Tribes - 10%, Other Social Castes (OSCs) - 4%, International Border/ Along Line of Control - 4%, Residents of Backward Area (RBA) - 10%, Paharis - 4%, Economically Weaker Sections - 10%, Defence/Paramilitary/Police - 2% and Sports - 1%.

Reservation in Recruitment

Scheduled Caste - 8%, Scheduled Tribes - 10%, Other Social Castes (OSCs) - 4%, International Border/ Along Line of Control - 4%, Residents of Backward Area (RBA) - 10%, Paharis - 4%, Economically Weaker Sections - 10%, Ex-servicemen - 6% and Physically challenged - 4%.

The Administrative Council has also accorded sanction to the up-gradation of all Municipal Committees at district headquarters & those with a population more than 30,000 as per the 2011 Census in addition to the existing Municipal Councils. The upgraded Municipal Councils include Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Reasi, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Rajouri.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to Lt. Governor Farooq Khan, KK Sharma and RR Bhatnagar. Senior Officials of Finance and Home department were also present in the High-level meeting chaired by Lt. Governor.

(Image credits: PTI)