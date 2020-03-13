J&K Govt Revokes Farooq Abdullah's Detention, Congress Welcomes Order

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued order revoking the detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. As per the order issued by Home Department, it reads “In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 03 months, and then extended for a further period of three months of Dr Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect,” read the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, dated 13 March.

The order was issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Shaleen Kabra on Friday. Abdullah, the sitting Member Parliament and three-time chief minister of J&K was detained on 4th August last year, just before a day when Article 370, J&K special status was scrapped by the central government.

Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti, who handles Mehbooba Mufti Twitter, posted, "Time to release all detainees including thousands of young men languishing in jails outside J&K. This has gone on for far too long & must end now."

About the Detention

It is pertinent to mention that Abdullah’s son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are among dozens of high profile politicians in Kashmir, who are undergoing detention since August 5 as part of the centre's attempt to prevent trouble over its decision to scrap Article 370.

Sources within administration believe that the decision to slap PSA on Abdullah was taken by the government after the back-channel attempts to persuade NC top leadership not to hold any protests against the Center's decision about abrogation of Article 370, failed. There was every likelihood that NC and the PDP led by Mehbooba Mufti would have mobilized people against the Center's decision, if they are released. Had they not been detained. Things wouldn't have been normal.

Congress welcomes order

Jammu Congress has welcomed the order revoking the illegal detention of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah. JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has termed the decision as delayed but a welcome move. Congress has always maintained that detention of all mainstream leaders is totally illegal and against the basic spirit of the democratic system. Hope better sense prevails and detention of other mainstream leaders are also revoked and they are set free without further delay.

