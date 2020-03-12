Travelers Being Screened At Tourist Resorts In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Coronavirus Scare

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, the administration in Kashmir valley has started taking all the necessary precautionary measures to deal with the deadly virus.

Not only at the airport, but even on tourist spots are being screened with whatever minimum facility is available at these health centres. Locals and outsiders both are being screened in order to detect and prevent the threat of the deadly virus. In Tangmarg (which is a gateway to infamous ski resort Gulmarg) also both locals and outsiders are being screened for this viral infection.

3000 people screened in the last week

One of the doctors posted in the valley said, "About 3000 people have been screened in the last one week. We are not taking any chances. In fact, we are not simply screening travellers but also giving them tips about how to be safe because the temperature here is cold."

As per the medical experts, till date, no positive case has been reported in the Kashmir Valley.

Three patients were admitted in SKIMS Soura this week, "their reports have been negative and are doing fine," said Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS.

It's pertinent to mention that on administration announced the closure of all educational institutions till 31st March. The government order further read, "no public meetings or darbars will be held until March 31 in view of coronavirus scare."

