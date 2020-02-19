Jaipur Airport To Be On Standby For Delhi Int'l Airport During Trump's Visit To India

In the runup to US President Donald Trump's highly anticipated visit to India, the Jaipur airport will be available as an alternative to the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Jaipur airport officials said.

After the Ahmedabad event, Trump is scheduled to visit the national capital with his official delegation. The Jaipur airport will be available as a back up for the dignitaries in case of any unanticipated event.

"On Monday officials from the US embassy in Delhi visited the Jaipur airport for the necessary arrangements, as we know Jaipur is an alternate airport for Delhi. Basically in the situation of bad weather and emergency situation, Jaipur is the nearest airport," the official told ANI.

Ahead of Trump's maiden visit to India as the President of the US, the preparations are underway in full swing with an extra focus on the security. Highlighting upon the security arrangements, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday informed that there will be multi-layered security during the Delhi leg of the POTUS' upcoming visit to India. President Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik stated that the security unit of the Delhi Police usually covers the visits of state heads of governments. He added that the district police and the traffic police assist the security unit and that the Delhi police is preparing at their best for the security of the high profile visit.

Ahead of the mega 'Namaste Trump!' Ahmedabad DCP informed on Saturday that the police force has been coordinating with US Secret Service and SPG in order to lay out a full proof security plan for the POTUS' visit. He added that teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are also sanitizing all the venues that Trump and PM Narendra Modi will visit. Furthermore, the backgrounds of 1.2 lakh spectators of the 'Kem Chho, Trump' event are also being checked, the DCP informed.