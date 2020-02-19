'Namaste, Trump': Here's The US President's Itinerary On His 2-day Maiden Visit To India

US President Donald Trump, on his maiden trip to India with the first lady, Melania, is likely to visit Taj Mahal on the first day of his two-day visit. From the grand gala of 'Namaste Trump' to key talks on a range of issues, the US President's visit foresees the strengthening of US-India strategic ties.

PM Modi is scheduled to host a lunch for Donald Trump, a day after recieving him at the airport. While President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a banquet in honour of the US President. For his visit, more than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors and 800 sub-inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel said. Here is Donald Trump's iteranary for his two-day visit on February 24-25.

February 24

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at around noon, wherein he will be recieved by PM Modi.

PM Modi and Donald Trump will hold a roadshow in Gujarat on February 24 for which 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers will be deployed. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi will travel along a 22-km long route, starting from the Ahmedabad. International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram, and then to Motera stadium via Indira Bridge.

The US President and US first lady will be spending an hour in Agra's Taj Mahal, before coming to Delhi.

February 25

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

The US President is then scheduled to visit New Delhi's Raj Ghat and pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following that, Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Reportedly, India and US were not keen on finalising a trade deal, thus both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

PM Modi will host a lunch for the US President, following which the leaders will hold a media interaction.

Trump will then attend events at the US Embassay, including a business summit.

Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he will depart for Washington.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to attend the US Embassy talks include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and Mahindra.

(With PTI inputs)