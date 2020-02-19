Gujarat Businesses Excited For US President Trump's Visit On February 24, Says GICCI Chief

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GICCI) Operating Officer Yogendra Kumar Trivedi on Wednesday expressed happiness over US President Donald Trump's visit to India. He also indicated that the US President might meet Indian traders and businessmen. President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to the media Trivedi said, "We are happy that our Prime Minister wants businesses and traders to interact with Trump. They may meet if Trump's security will allow. Nothing is decided as per now."

READ | Ahmedabad Admin Serves Eviction Notice To Motera Slum Dwellers; Denies Trump Visit Link

Trump Signals 'very Big' Trade Deal

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

READ | Ahmedabad: Grand Welcome Planned At Sabarmati Ashram Ahead Of US President Trump's Visit

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings. President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

READ | Trump, Modi To Discuss Trade, Defence During Feb 25 Talks

READ | Ahead Of Trump's Visit, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Cong For 'behaving Irresponsibly'