Prashant Kishor Issues First Response After JDU Expels Him, Assures Reply To Nitish

In his first reaction after being expelled from the JDU, poll strategist Prashant Kishor stated that he would not talk to anyone now. Speaking to Republic TV, he added that he would respond to JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

This latest development comes amid a serious war of words between Kumar and Kishor on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Kumar stated that it was Kishor’s prerogative to go anywhere he wanted to. Moreover, he revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had referred him to Kumar. Moreover, he warned Kishor that he could not take his position in the party for granted.

Nitish Kumar said, "I have no business, it is his will to go wherever he wants. If he is doing anything he might have some interest. He might want to go somewhere. He came in with Amit Shah's reference. As a strategist he works for few clients. Right now he is working for AAP. You can ask him if he wants to stay or not. If he chooses to stay than it will be within basic foundation of the party.”

Kishor accuses Bihar CM of lying

In response, Kishor accused the Bihar Chief Minister of lying about the reason of his joining the JDU. Moreover, he termed it as a “poor attempt” to paint him in a negative light. Thereafter, he indirectly hinted that Kumar was not listening to his suggestions.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Kishor opposes party line

Despite the JDU voting for the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Parliament, Kishor publicly opposed his party's decision and asked Nitish Kumar to rethink his position. Also, he has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens as well. Moreover, he has been inviting the ire of his fellow partymen by working with other political parties such as AAP and Trinamool Congress as a poll strategist.

Update at 4.45 pm: Prashant Kishor has subsequently issued a tweet "thanking" the Bihar CM in a sarcastic manner.